Debate With Arnab: KCR Sacks K Kavitha As Major Family Rift Erupts In Telangana

Debate With Arnab brings the unfolding political storm in Telangana, where former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) expelled his daughter K Kavitha from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over alleged anti-party actions. Kavitha, in turn, accused her cousins — ex-ministers T Harish Rao and Santosh Rao — of corruption and plotting against KCR in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project scam. The debate dives deep into this explosive family feud, power struggles, and corruption charges that have rocked the ruling party. Catch the live confrontation, expert insights, and updates from this major Telangana political showdown.