Why Mahakumbh Shouldn’t Be Made An All-Faith Event, Says Arnab

The grand Mahakumbh festival has officially begun in Prayagraj, attracting millions of devotees from across the country. However, the spiritual significance of the event has been overshadowed by controversy sparked by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking at an event, Yadav remarked that “bread and roti are more important than religion,” igniting a political storm.

His statement has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, with BJP leaders accusing him of undermining the cultural and spiritual heritage of the nation. As the debate heats up, Arnab Goswami takes the discussion to the next level with a compelling question to his panelists: Why shouldn’t Mahakumbh be transformed into an all-faith event?

In this powerful debate, Arnab explores the possibilities of making Mahakumbh a symbol of unity, sparking diverse opinions and passionate arguments. Watch the full discussion to hear the panelists weigh in on this bold proposition.