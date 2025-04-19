Debate with Arnab: Where's Mamata & Co. As Guv Bose Visits Malda?

Debate with Arnab: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited the victims of Murshidabad violence. He made it to the relief camp in Malda and what followed was nothing short of a shocker. He was gheraoed. There was ruckus and complete chaos. However, the question is - where is Mamata Banerjee? Is the chief minister of the state not supposed be visiting victims of such large scale violence? Scores of Hindus are displaced and homeless, but Mamata Banerjee found time for Imams of Kolkata but not the victims of violence? Even the NHRC and NCW visited victims in Malda, but not the West Bengal chief minister. Hindus have been made refugees in their own country but not one word of support has been uttered in their favour.