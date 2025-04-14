Debate With Arnab: Fugitive Mehul Choksi Arrested In Belgium, Will He Face Extradition?

Debate With Arnab: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who left Antigua and Barbuda last year and has since been residing in Belgium, has been taken into custody at the request of Indian authorities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had urged the Belgian government to arrest Choksi last year ahead of submitting a formal extradition request. Choksi is a key accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case in India. An Interpol Red Notice had been issued against him in 2018, but it was revoked in November 2022 following his claim that Indian agents had abducted him from Antigua and Barbuda in May 2021 and transported him by yacht to Dominica. Indian authorities had dispatched a team of investigators to Dominica, aiming to have him deported, as he held no citizenship there. Choksi subsequently filed a petition in the Dominica High Court, alleging abduction and torture. In addition to the PNB case, the CBI has registered three more cases against Choksi for allegedly defrauding banks, including ₹6,746 crore from ICICI Bank. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is pursuing a parallel money laundering investigation, during which it has seized assets worth over ₹2,500 crore and begun proceedings to recover them. In tonight's Primetime Debate, Arnabs asks the burning questions, after Tahawwur Rana's extradition, will Mehul Choksi be next? Arnab also grills Choksi's Lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, and demands an answer to the fugitive's actions.