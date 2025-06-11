11 Years of Modi Govt: Unmissable Hardeep Puri Interview With Arnab On Trump, Op Sindoor and More

Debate With Arnab: Don’t miss this powerful and unmissable interview with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, as Republic takes a deep dive into 11 years of the Narendra Modi government. In this exclusive conversation, Puri an experienced diplomat and key cabinet minister discusses India’s rising global influence, from handling complex ties with leaders like Donald Trump to the strategic execution of 'Operation Sindoor.'

He answers pressing questions on India’s bold foreign policy, energy diplomacy, and the pivotal decisions that have shaped the country's path. Puri explains how the principle of 'national interest' has steered India's global stance, including its approach to international oil trade, while offering sharp insights into the challenges and breakthroughs of the Modi era. The discussion also covers the government's strong national security moves, with a focus on the depth and ongoing impact of 'Operation Sindoor' against cross-border threats. Tune in for this high-impact debate and the minister’s vision for India’s future as a ‘Viksit Bharat.’