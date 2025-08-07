Debate With Arnab: Modi Vows to Defend Farmers Against Trump’s Tariff

Debate With Arnab: In this intense live debate with Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly vows to defend Indian farmers in response to the U.S. imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods. The move by President Trump came as a reaction to India’s continued oil trade with Russia.

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, Modi declared that India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, fishermen, and dairy workers—even if it comes at a significant cost. The ongoing tariff standoff has strained India-U.S. trade relations and impacted agricultural exports.

Modi’s strong statement sends a clear message: national interest and food security come first. Don’t miss this crucial debate as Modi stands strong against U.S. pressure and reaffirms support for India's farming community.