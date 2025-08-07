Debate With Arnab: PM Modi's Most Direct Message On Trump Tariff War

In a major escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, intensifying the trade standoff between the world’s two largest democracies. The move puts over \$40 billion in Indian exports at risk, with key sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and IT services facing serious impact.

Experts caution that this tariff war may fuel inflation and disrupt global supply chains. With tensions running high, the Indian government is expected to respond with a strong counter-strategy. Stay tuned for live updates, sharp expert insights, and what this face-off means for India’s economy and foreign relations in 2025.