Debate With Arnab: Mumbai Train Blasts Convict Freed, Victims to Move Supreme Court

Tonight on Debate with Arnab, we examine a verdict that has sparked national outrage and reignited fierce discussions on justice and accountability. In a dramatic development, the Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 individuals previously convicted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. This ruling, delivered on Monday, July 21, 2025—nearly 20 years after the devastating blasts that killed 189 people and injured over 800—overturns the 2015 special court decision, which had sentenced five of the accused to death and seven to life in prison.

In its detailed 671-page judgment, the High Court declared that the prosecution had "utterly failed" to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt, pointing to flawed witness identification, weak evidence, and confessions allegedly obtained through torture.

The verdict has devastated survivors and families of the victims, many of whom say this feels like an added blow in their long fight for justice. They are now demanding to know who the actual perpetrators are, if not those previously convicted. With the Maharashtra government and victims now planning to move the Supreme Court, this case has reignited questions about the integrity of the justice system in cases of terrorism. Arnab Goswami will lead a no-holds-barred debate tonight, breaking down the court’s ruling, the prosecution’s shortcomings, and what this means for India's fight against terror.