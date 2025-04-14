Debate With Arnab: Hindus Forced To Flee After Murshidabad Clashes Worsen, Why Is Mamata Govt Silent?

Debate With Arnab: Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed on Sunday that over 400 Hindus have been “forced to flee” their homes in Dhulian, located in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, following violence triggered by a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, which allegedly left three people dead. The state BJP asserts that Hindu persecution in Mamata Banerjee’s TMC-led Bengal is real. BJP blamed the West Bengal Chief Minister of encouraging targeted violence against Hindus within the State. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that Mamata had transformed the State – “the land of Swami Vivekananda, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and Rabindranath Tagore” – into a “laboratory of appeasement”. In this explosive Prime Time debate, Arnab Goswami raises the big question: Have Hindus now become refugees in their own country? He debates the unfolding situation and exposes the Mamata government’s silence on the alleged persecution.