Published Jul 29, 2025 at 11:23 PM IST

Debate With Arnab: Operation Sindoor A Huge Success But Is Opposition Singing Pakistan’s Tunes?

The nation is ablaze with discussions after the fiery parliamentary debate on "Operation Sindoor," and Arnab Goswami delves into the core of the storm. Was the Opposition’s sharp questioning a rightful push for accountability, or did their tone unintentionally mirror Pakistan’s stance? This hard-hitting debate unpacks every sharp argument, pointed allegation, and powerful counter. Watch the year’s most intense political clash and decide – did the Opposition overstep, or were they just demanding answers?

