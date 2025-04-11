Debate With Arnab: Opposition Parties Downplay Rana’s Extradition, Are They Covering Fire For Pak?

Debate With Arnab: A Special NIA court has sent Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to NIA custody for 18 days after he was brought to India from the United States. Rana was first brought before the Special NIA Court on Thursday evening. While the country demands harsh judgement against the butcher of the 26/11 attacks, Congress' Prithviraj Chavan on the other hand, called for 'fair trial' for Tahawwur Rana. The Congress leader added that a 'kangaroo court' will not run in the country. The BJP reacted sharply to the comments and blamed the Congress of having a “soft corner for terrorism" and claimed that this mindset is the “real reason why terrorists got away till now". Is Congress going overboard to downplay Rana's extradition? In tonight's Primetime Debate, Arnab asks crucial questions, like is the opposition attempting to cover fire for Tahawwur Rana? How many more sympathetic voices will emerge for the 26/11 plotter? Watch the full debate to know the in-depth analysis.