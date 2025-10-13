Republic World
Debate With Arnab: Pakistan Army Trains Gun On Its Own People But Revolt Spirals Out
Published Oct 13, 2025 at 9:10 PM IST
Debate With Arnab: Pakistan Army Trains Gun On Its Own People But Revolt Spirals Out

Pakistan faces mounting turmoil as internal unrest spirals beyond control. In tonight’s explosive edition of The Debate, Arnab Goswami dissects the deepening civil-military divide shaking the nation. With the army accused of suppressing its own people amid political and economic turmoil, public outrage is spreading across new regions. Is Pakistan on the brink of implosion?

Republic TV investigates the protests, military crackdowns, and growing rebellion against the establishment. As citizens rise against authoritarian rule, can the Pakistani regime contain the chaos—or is a full-scale uprising inevitable? Watch Debate LIVE for complete coverage, expert takes, and on-ground insights.

