Arnab questions Pakistan’s support for Iran, pointing to the controversy over Pakistan nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize just days before denouncing U.S. strikes on Iran. The panel examined Army Chief Asim Munir’s actions, with critics accusing him of betraying Iran. Pakistani commentators and diaspora activists criticised Munir for siding with the U.S., while Indian voices called out Islamabad’s diplomatic double standards amid rising geopolitical tensions.