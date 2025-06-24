Republic World
Debate With Arnab: Pakistan Betrays Iran, Becomes Only Muslim Country Supporting Israel
Published Jun 24, 2025 at 10:31 PM IST

Debate With Arnab: Pakistan Betrays Iran, Becomes Only Muslim Country Supporting Israel

Debate With Arnab: In a shocking geopolitical shift, General Asim Munir has positioned Pakistan alongside U.S. and Israeli interests, distancing the country from its long-time neighbor and fellow Muslim ally, Iran. This bold and controversial realignment, reportedly orchestrated through secret negotiations with Donald Trump’s administration, signals a major departure in Pakistan’s foreign policy. The move raises critical questions about Muslim solidarity, regional stability, and the future of Pakistan-Iran relations.

