Debate With Arnab: Pakistan Bombs Civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30 Dead Including Children

Debate With Arnab: In a shocking incident, Pakistan’s military bombed civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 30 people, including women and children. Local sources allege indiscriminate airstrikes under the pretext of counterinsurgency. The massacre has triggered widespread outrage in human rights circles, raising grave concerns about the accountability of Pakistan’s armed forces. On Debate With Arnab, Republic questions why Pakistan targeted its own people, whether it was part of a larger plan to crush dissent in tribal regions, and why global outrage is missing when innocent lives, especially children, are lost. Join us as we confront the hypocrisy, expose the truth, and demand accountability.