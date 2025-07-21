Debate With Arnab: Shocking Satellite Images Reveal Strike on Pakistan’s Kirana Hills Nuke Site

In a major exclusive that could shake global geopolitics, newly surfaced satellite images from Google Earth—captured in June 2025—appear to confirm that India’s precision strikes during ‘Operation Sindoor’ in May 2025 did, in fact, hit the highly sensitive Kirana Hills region in Pakistan’s Sargodha district. Widely believed to house a significant portion of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal and function as a hub for nuclear testing and research, Kirana Hills was previously excluded from India's official list of targets following retaliatory strikes after the Pahalgam terror attack. However, a detailed assessment by prominent geo-intelligence analyst Damien Symon, posted on X, reveals clear signs of impact and even evidence of repaired runways at the critical Sargodha airbase.

The satellite evidence carries major strategic implications. Kirana Hills, a heavily secured zone featuring underground nuclear storage and military tunnels, has long been surrounded by secrecy and speculation. If validated, this would mark an extraordinary escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, showcasing India’s precision capabilities and readiness to strike at Pakistan’s strategic core. Tonight, Arnab Goswami hosts a high-voltage debate, breaking down the raw truth behind these revelations, analyzing India’s potential intentions, and exploring the grave consequences for regional security. Is this a one-off warning, or does it reflect a major shift in India's military doctrine? The nation watches closely.