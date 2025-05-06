Debate With Arnab: As India’s Retaliation For Pahalgam attack Imminent, Pakistan Restless

Debate With Arnab: As tensions escalate, Pakistan is visibly increasingly restless. Its leadership is in panic mode, its media is in denial, and its military is scrambling. The reason? India is preparing a decisive and unforgiving response to the bloodshed in Pahalgam. The nation has had enough of Pakistan's cowardly proxy war, and this time, the retaliation will be direct, precise, and overwhelming.

For decades, Pakistan has harboured and funded terror. The attack in Pahalgam has crossed a red line, and the message from New Delhi is loud and unambiguous - justice will be served, those behind the Pahalgam terror attack will not be spared.

The Armed Forces are on high alert. Every move from Pakistan is being tracked, every narrative dissected.