Debate With Arnab: Pakistan’s Shaheen Missile Fails Yet Again

Debate With Arnab: In a major blow to Pakistan’s strategic credibility, the recent test of the nuclear-capable Shaheen-3 ballistic missile ended in failure. Launched from Dera Ghazi Khan, the missile veered off course and crashed near a civilian area in Balochistan—just 500 meters from the Grapan Pass Levies Station—narrowly avoiding a disaster.

Eyewitnesses from the region released videos showing debris and an explosion that shook areas up to 50 kilometers away. This failed test raises serious doubts about the reliability of Pakistan’s missile technology, especially since the Shaheen-3 is designed to strike targets up to 2,750 kilometers away, including major Indian cities.

Locals have criticized the Pakistani military for turning Balochistan into a testing zone, and the failure has drawn international concern over the stability and safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.