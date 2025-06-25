Debate With Arnab: Focus Back on Param Bir after Salil Deshmukh’s Huge Charge In Antilia Bomb Scare Case

In an explosive debate with Arnab Goswami, Salil Deshmukh son of ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh leveled serious accusations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, alleging he was behind the Antilia bomb scare. According to Deshmukh, Singh planted the explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani’s home and later dodged an NIA arrest with help from the BJP, calling it part of a larger “Operation Lotus” plot. The debate questions whether Singh acted independently or had political support, sparking renewed public outrage and demands for accountability.