Debate With Arnab: Innovators or Exploiters? Start-ups Need To Re-evaluate Themselves

Debate With Arnab: What is innovation? Building semi-conductor chips or delivering potato chips to an individual's home? Union Minister Piyush Goyal's remarks criticizing Indian start-ups for lacking innovation has caused a stir. But was he right in raising this concern? Businesses that thrive by exploiting gig workers are hailed as successful start-ups but the brute reality is that the exploitation is not questioned. Do the quick commerce start-ups care about their gig workers? Do they take measures to protect the delivery agents from accidents? If 10-minute delivery promise is made, who is held liable for the rush that's created with that ecosystem? On the other hand, are Indian funders ready to fund tech start-ups and ready to take a plunge without just focusing on success probability? Shouldn't Indian start-ups take a cue from Piyush Goyal and work towards innovation?