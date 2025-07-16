Debate With Arnab: No Justice in Pune Porsche Case as Accused Teen to Be Tried as Juvenile

Debate With Arnab: Outrage has erupted as the accused in the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, referred to as a ‘privileged brat,’ will be prosecuted as a juvenile despite the severity of the crime. The Juvenile Justice Board’s refusal to allow police to try him as an adult has sparked a nationwide debate over whether India’s legal system protects the wealthy and influential at the expense of justice for victims’ families.

Tonight, Arnab Goswami leads a fiery debate, confronting the pressing questions: Why is justice being denied to the victims? Do money and influence allow offenders to evade full accountability? As public demand for justice intensifies and the victims’ families continue their fight, the controversy around juvenile justice laws and their potential misuse grows louder. Don’t miss this powerful discussion on the legal and moral impact of the ruling.