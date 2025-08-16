Debate With Arnab: Putin-Trump Meet In Alaska Amid Pro-Ukrainian Protest

Tonight on Republic TV, Arnab Goswami goes with an exclusive debate on the high-stakes Trump-Putin summit in Alaska. Meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the two leaders face global scrutiny over whether this could lead to a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. Outside, pro-Ukrainian protests continue as the summit navigates between hopes for peace and uncertainty in geopolitics.

The discussion will cover key issues — from territorial concessions and nuclear treaty talks to economic cooperation and the notable absence of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Arnab and the panel will analyze Trump’s mixed signals of optimism and warning, exploring the meaning of “very severe consequences” for Russia and the summit’s impact on diplomacy, security, and global power dynamics.