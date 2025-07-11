Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / Debate With Arnab: Gurugram’s Radhika Yadav Brutally Murdered by Father, Nation Stunned
Published Jul 11, 2025 at 9:28 PM IST

Debate With Arnab: Gurugram’s Radhika Yadav Brutally Murdered by Father, Nation Stunned

On Debate With Arnab, the nation reacts with outrage and disbelief over the brutal murder of Gurugram’s Radhika Yadav by her own father. Reports suggest she was killed in cold blood for going against societal and family norms, igniting a fierce conversation about entrenched patriarchy and the ongoing violence faced by women.

Arnab Goswami dives deep into this disturbing case, asking tough questions about why such heinous crimes still occur in today’s India. The panel explores whether this tragedy is an isolated incident or a symptom of broader societal failure, and what true justice for Radhika should look like.

Follow: Google News Icon