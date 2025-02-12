VIDEO: 'This Is Absolutely Not Tolerable, Action Needs To Be Taken', Says, Rahul Easwar

In a rapidly escalating controversy, Rahul Easwar passionately voices his concerns, declaring, "This is absolutely not tolerable, action needs to be taken," in response to the recent actions of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. The nation has erupted in outrage over Allahbadia's perceived perversion, sparking a massive public outcry across social media and beyond. Despite Ranveer Allahbadia offering a public apology, it seems to fall on deaf ears, with no significant support or acceptance from the public or prominent figures. The issue has reached critical mass, prompting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in court, with a heated discussion taking place in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Mumbai police have reportedly visited Allahbadia’s doorstep, signaling a serious legal investigation into the matter. Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. The comments made by the YouTuber who goes by the name Beer Biceps sparked a massive outrage leading to multiple complaints being filed against him and the episode was eventually taken down. For the uninitiated, Allahbadia made incestuous remarks on parental intercourse which raised questions on breaching the limits of freedom of speech. Several complaints were filed by various government bodies seeking action against Ranveer Allahbadia after his objectionable remarks on India's Got Latent. Consequently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had sought for the episode and the clips to be removed from the social media platform. Finally, YouTube has reportedly taken action in the matter.