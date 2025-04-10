Debate With Arnab: 26/11 Plotter Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Shakes Pakistan, Pak's Terror Face Has Nowhere To Hide

Debate With Arnab: The prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, was brought to India on Thursday, April 10, aboard a special flight following the US Supreme Court's dismissal of his plea against extradition. Rana landed in Delhi around 6:30 pm in the Palam Air Base in a special flight. A multi-agency team had traveled to the US to facilitate his return. The 26/11 plotter's extradition comes after his final attempt to block the process was rejected by the US Supreme Court. On his Primetime Debate, Arnab questions Pakistan, and emphasises on how the nation shakes at the arrest of the 26/11 plotter. Will the 26/11 mastermind's arrest finally bring forth Pakistan's terror face? Watch the full debate to understand what's it all about.