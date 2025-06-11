Debate With Arnab: RCB Vs Karnataka Govt, Who Should Be Held Accountable For The Stampede?

Debate With Arnab: In this deeply emotional episode of Debate With Arnab, Republic TV brings you an exclusive conversation with the uncle of Chinmay a 19-year-old who tragically lost his life in the devastating stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. What began as jubilant celebrations of RCB’s IPL 2025 win soon descended into chaos, with a massive, uncontrolled crowd leading to a fatal crush. Now, Chinmay’s grieving family demands answers, accountability, and justice.

Arnab Goswami anchors a powerful debate on the pressing question: Who should be held responsible the administration, stadium authorities, or IPL organisers? Were safety measures ignored in the euphoria of victory? Chinmay’s uncle speaks out about the unbearable loss, the alleged negligence, and the emotional scars left behind. As Republic continues its in-depth coverage of the stampede, we ask the nation will justice be served?

This debate transcends politics and cricket it’s about human life, preventable tragedy, and the need for safety at large-scale events. The pain of Chinmay’s family deserves to be acknowledged, and their search for justice must not go unheard. Watch the full discussion, only on Debate With Arnab.