Debate With Arnab: Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Sardaar Ji Stokes Row After Casting In Pakistani Actor Hania

Debate With Arnab: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh’s latest film Sardaar Ji has ignited a major controversy due to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The release has triggered a wave of backlash, with calls for a boycott intensifying amidst ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. Despite the criticism, the filmmakers proceeded with its global release. On Debate With Arnab LIVE, we raise the crucial question: Should Bollywood implement a voluntary ban on Pakistani talent? Is this a matter of national sentiment or creative freedom? Tune in for a heated discussion as tempers flare and perspectives collide.