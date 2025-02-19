VIDEO: Debate With Arnab: Supreme Court's Strong Rebuke For Ranveer Allahbadia A Wake Up Call

Debate With Arnab: Viewers, the Supreme Court put the filth creators out of business as it came down heavily on obscenity couched as humour. A clear message went out to Ranveer Allahbadia and his tribe, who think nothing of putting their own parents and the society to shame with their trash talk The Supreme Court on Tuesday shredded influencer Ranveer Allahbadia over his filthy remarks on parental sex during a YouTube show. The bench, visibly irate, slammed his comments as reflective of a "perverted mind." Multiple FIRs have been registered against Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, following his controversial statements on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Despite seeking relief, the influencer faced a scathing rebuke from the apex court.