Debate With Arnab: SC Cracks The Whip On Stray Dog Menace

The Supreme Court has issued strict orders to tackle the stray dog crisis in Delhi-NCR, directing authorities to remove all strays from public spaces and house them in CCTV-monitored shelters. Rejecting the sterilisation-and-release model, the court emphasised protecting citizens, especially children, from rabies attacks. Delhi and municipal bodies must set up a 24/7 helpline, ensure shelter infrastructure, and complete the removal process within eight weeks. Officials face legal action for non-compliance, with the court warning that no emotional appeals should delay this public safety measure.