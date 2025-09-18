Debate With Arnab: Sebi Clears Adani As Hindenburg's Lies Get Exposed

SEBI has officially given a clean chit to the Adani Group, delivering a major setback to Hindenburg Research’s allegations that once rattled Indian markets. What was touted as a massive scandal is now seen as a deliberate hit job, with the regulator’s verdict sparking fresh questions about the motives behind the report. On Debate With Arnab, Arnab Goswami dissects SEBI’s ruling, the political uproar, and the global implications. Was this really an attack on India’s economic sovereignty? Tune in for the nation’s sharpest debate — only on Republic.