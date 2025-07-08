Debate With Arnab: Why Is SFI in Kerala Angry Over the Bharat Mata Symbol?

Kerala is in the spotlight as a controversy brews over the use of the Bharat Mata symbol. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has raised strong objections to its display in an educational institution, leading to intense protests and campus confrontations.

This debate explores why SFI considers the symbol problematic, its implications for freedom of expression, and whether this is a genuine ideological stance or a politically motivated act. Join Arnab and a panel of voices from across the spectrum as they discuss nationalism, symbolism, and the role of student politics in India.