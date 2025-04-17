Debate with Arnab: 'Shark Tank Culture' Spoiling India's Startup Ecosystem?

Debate with Arnab: BluSmart’s operations have come to an abrupt halt as the electric vehicle ride-hailing company begins winding down its services, following an interim order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on April 15. The order highlights financial misconduct by the promoters of Gensol Engineering, who also co-founded BluSmart. SEBI’s investigation revealed serious lapses in financial management and a "complete breakdown" of corporate governance. The promoters were accused of misusing company funds for personal luxury indulgences, including the purchase of a ₹26 lakh golf set and a high-end apartment at DLF Camellias in Gurgaon. The market regulator criticized their actions, stating they treated the company as a "personal piggy bank". This raises some very important questions. Are 'Finfluencers' over glamourising startups? Is 'Shark Tank culture' spoiling the start-up ecosystem?