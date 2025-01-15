sb.scorecardresearch
News / Shows / The Debate With Arnab / 'Sher Hai Sher', Gaurav Bhatia vs Ahmad Hassan Aarbi In Fiery Debate
Published Jan 15, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST

'Sher Hai Sher’, Gaurav Bhatia vs Ahmad Hassan Aarbi In Fiery Debate

A fiery and intense debate unfolded between Gaurav Bhatia and Ahmad Hassan Aarbi, as both political figures clashed over key national issues. The exchange became increasingly heated as Bhatia passionately defended his political stance, presenting strong arguments in support of his views. In response, Aarbi launched sharp counterattacks, challenging Bhatia’s positions with equal fervor. The back-and-forth escalated quickly, drawing the attention of everyone present as both sides refused to back down. The confrontation not only highlighted the deep political divide but also showcased the fiery determination with which both leaders defend their ideologies. The debate was marked by a tense atmosphere, with both participants fully invested in making their points heard, reflecting the growing intensity of the political discourse in the country.

