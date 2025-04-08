Debate With Arnab: Who Is Fueling The Fire In Sambhal?

Debate With Arnab: In a major development in the deadly Sambhal Riots case from last November, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, one of the key accused was grilled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The riots broke out when a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), acting on a court order, arrived to survey the Sambhal Mosque and was violently attacked by a mob armed with stones and weapons. According to investigators, Barq is believed to have played a central role in instigating the violence. Speaking exclusively to Republic, the SP MP maintained his innocence and claimed full faith in the law. However, damning evidence and testimonies gathered by the SIT suggest a very different story. As the political storm brews and tensions rise, Republic brings you the full report and hard-hitting debate. Who is truly responsible for the Sambhal bloodshed? Is justice finally catching up?