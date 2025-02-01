Debate With Arnab: 'Poor Lady': Supra Elitist Attack By Rahul And Sonia Gandhi On President Murmu

A massive controversy erupted after former Congress President Sonia Gandhi allegedly insulted President Droupadi Murmu calling her ‘poor lady', following the latter's joint address on the first day of the Budget Session. Sonia Gandhi's distasteful remark for the President of India shows Congress' mindset. Sonia Gandhi and the Indian National Congress is in the spotlight for its alleged insult to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The former Congress Chief's remark towards President Murmu, after her joint address at the Parliament Budget Session Day 1, on camera has caused quite a stir. Apart from Sonia Gandhi, her son, Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also disrespected the President of India and called her boring. After President Murmu's joint address, Rahul Gandhi, while talking to his mother on camera, called the President's speech ‘boring’ and that ‘she was repeating the same things again and again’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for insulting President Murmu.