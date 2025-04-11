Debate With Arnab: Waqf Protests Rock India, Should Mobs Have Freedom To Overrule Parliament?

Debate With Arnab: Demonstrations against the Waqf Bill have been staged across India, with significant protests in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Jammu and Kashmir. In Srinagar, PDP leaders staged a rally, while AIMIM leaders led protests in Mumbai. Police detained several protesters in Mumbai as tensions flared over the controversial legislation. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, students from Aliah University staged a protest march, expressing concerns over the implications of the amendment on minority rights and religious endowments. The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 was officially notified by the central government on Tuesday, after receiving President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 3. On the Primetime Debate, Arnab asks hard-hitting questions, like, should a mob of 50 overrule parliament and courts? Should the Supreme Court take note of such anarchy? Watch the full debate to know the in-depth analysis of the Waqf protests taking place.