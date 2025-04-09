Debate With Arnab: Mega Exposé On Pak Begins, Tahawwur Rana Extradition To Reveal The Final Truth Of 26/11

Debate With Arnab: The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack 'kingpin' Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who has worked closely with ISIS and served as a key liaison for top Pakistani Army generals, is being extradited to India from the US. He is expected to land in India on the afternoon of April 10. A joint operation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to bring Tahawwur Hussain Rana to justice has finally succeeded after a 16-year-long wait. The extradition of Rana marks a significant diplomatic victory for India. To this date, the only key operative held accountable in India for the November 26, 2008, attacks, which claimed over 170 lives, has been Ajmal Kasab, the sole gunman captured alive, who was subsequently tried and executed. In this explosive Prime Time debate, Arnab Goswami kicks off the mega countdown to the MEGA EXPOSÉ ON PAKISTAN and Tahawwur Rana. He launches a scathing attack on Pakistan and its army for using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.