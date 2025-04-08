Debate With Arnab: Tahawwur Rana Extradition Will Expose Pakistan's Lies To The World

Debate With Arnab: One of the most wanted terrorists India has pursued, Tahawwur Rana, is finally close to being brought to justice. A Canadian national of Pakistani origin, Rana was arrested in Chicago in 2009 for his deep links with Pakistan-based terror networks. He is no ordinary operative. He has worked closely with the ISIS, served as a key liaison for top Pakistani Army generals, and most notably, was a critical facilitator of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed 160 innocent lives. In this explosive Prime Time debate, Arnab Goswami exposes the cowardice of terrorists and their enablers. When Rana is extradited to India, the truth will spill out, video confessions, operational details, terror funding channels, the structure of Pakistan’s deep terror state, and their links with global terror outfits like ISIS. From the UN Security Council to the FATF, India will present undeniable proof of Pakistan’s complicity. This is not just about bringing one terrorist to justice, it’s about launching a global truth campaign to expose Pakistan's cowardly role in exporting terror. The world must know. Pakistan will be isolated.