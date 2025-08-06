Debate With Arnab: Trump Slaps 50% Tariff, But India’s Modi Won’t Budge

Debate With Arnab: In a dramatic escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, pushing the total to 50% and deepening trade tensions between the two largest democracies. The move endangers over $40 billion in Indian exports and may severely impact key sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and IT. Experts warn of inflation and supply chain disruption. Amid rising geopolitical pressure, the Indian government under PM Modi is expected to hold its ground. Catch live updates, expert views, and what this means for India's economy in 2025.