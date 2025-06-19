Debate With Arnab: Trump Clears Israel’s Battle Plans Against Iran, But Will He Approve Strike?

Debate With Arnab: In a dramatic rise in Middle East tensions, former U.S. President Donald Trump has approved Israel’s battle plans to strike Iran, though a final call on American involvement is still pending. This move has drawn sharp warnings from Russia, urging the U.S. to stay out of the conflict. As the Israel-Iran standoff escalates, fears are growing of a larger regional war that could involve global powers. Watch the heated debate with Arnab as experts discuss whether Trump will ultimately hit the "go" button and what it could mean for the world.