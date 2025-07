Debate With Arnab: Join Arnab Goswami as he delves into the controversy surrounding “The Udaipur Files” and investigates why it has shaken India’s political establishment. From charges of distorting history to fierce debates on free speech, this intense debate brings filmmakers face-to-face with political heavyweights. Don’t miss the explosive disclosures, sharp questions, and unfiltered views as we ask: is this film an eye-opening exposé or a tool to create division?