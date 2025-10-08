Republic World
Published Oct 8, 2025 at 10:06 PM IST
Debate With Arnab: Ukraine Captures Indian Student 'Fighting War' For Russia

Debate With Arnab: In a shocking twist, Ukraine has reportedly captured an Indian student who was allegedly coerced into joining the Russian forces amid the ongoing war. Several Indian students were lured abroad with fake promises of jobs or education and were later forced into military roles. Families back home are demanding swift government action. Republic Media Network brings exclusive ground reports, testimonies, and expert discussions, exposing the trafficking network and diplomatic lapses behind this international crisis.

