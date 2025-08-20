Republic World
Published Aug 20, 2025 at 10:39 PM IST

Debate With Arnab: ‘Vote Chori’ Narrative Collapses After Sanjay Kumar Interview

The ‘Vote Chori’ storm has collapsed after Sanjay Kumar’s explosive interview exposed contradictions and dismantled the opposition’s narrative. Once used as a weapon to question democracy, the claim now lies in tatters, leaving the opposition on the defensive while the ruling side claims vindication.

Arnab Goswami leads tonight’s fiery debate: Was the ‘Vote Chori’ charge pure propaganda? Was the nation deliberately misled? Who is accountable for fueling this political myth—and can the opposition recover its credibility?

This isn’t just about numbers but about trust in democracy, narrative warfare, and the political fallout of a crumbling claim.

