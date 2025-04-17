Debate with Arnab: Vice President Dhankhar's Strong Statement On Judicial Accountability

Debate with Arnab: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed strong criticism of the judiciary, questioning the lack of accountability of the judiciary. Dhankhar’s remarks came in response to a recent Supreme Court judgment interpreting the powers of the President and Governors concerning the passage of bills. Taking a pointed dig at the judiciary, he questioned the direction the country is heading in, particularly in light of what he sees as judicial overreach. Highlighting the elevated role of the President, Dhankhar noted that the President takes an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. Referring to the court’s directive to the President in the judgment, he asked, “Where are we heading? What is happening in the country?” He also raised concerns about the Supreme Court’s increasing reliance on Article 142, which grants it special discretionary powers. Dhankhar likened this to an unchecked force, stating that the Supreme Court “has become a nuclear missile against democratic forces, available to the judiciary 24x7.”