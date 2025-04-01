Debate with Arnab: WAQF Bill Litmus Test Awaits NDA - How Do Numbers Stack Up?

Debate with Arnab: The WAQF Bill in Parliament is a huge litmus test for NDA. Modi 3.0's strength in Lok Sabha might be lower than Modi 2.0. However, the bill should go through. Here's how the numbers stack up. NDA's strength in Lok Sabha is 293. TDP and JDU are expected to back the bill and even if they pull out, that would leave the NDA with 265. This is still bigger than the opposition. So in all probability, the WAQF bill will be passed in the Lok Sabha, and that can only be a good thing. The WAQF Amendment Bill is a huge message from the BJP government. The opposition's anti-WAQF bill agenda has flopped, the numbers favour Modi 3.0. It's only natural that the WAQF bill goes through?