Debate with Arnab: Street vetoes vs will of the people as Waqf Bill protests are provoked

Debate with Arnab: When lawmakers make the law, one can either follow the law, or approach the judiciary. Wouldn't that be the right way to challenge it? However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's call for street protests against the Waqf bill raises concerns. Look at history - Shaheen Bagh. A repetition of such a protest is never good for our nation. Is it not time to put an end to the mentality of carrying out uncalled for protests? Why not take the legal route? Scores of people have showed their open support to the Waqf Bill. Support has poured in from minority organizations as well. In such a scenario, how should those provoking protests be dealt with? It's street vetoes vs will of the people.