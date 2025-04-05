Debate With Arnab: Time To Put An End To 'Shaheen Bagh' Model | Waqf Bill Protests

Debate With Arnab: The Parliament has passed the historic Waqf bill. When the lawmakers of the country, by a majority, decide to enact a law, how should one react to it? One option is to accept it because the bill has been passed. Another option is to approach the judiciary. But how is it alright to take to the streets and take the matter into one's own hands? Is it not time to put an end to the 'Shaheen Bagh model'? The Congress has approached the Supreme Court over the matter but on the other hand, several cities including Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Bengaluru witnessed protests. What is the limit to people taking to the streets to protest? Where do we draw the line?