The Debate: Ajit Pawar Snaps At Farmer Seeking Relief, Faces Backlash

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is receiving harsh criticism after he yelled at a distressed farmer who was requesting financial assistance due to deteriorating agricultural conditions, a moment that has caused indignation throughout Maharashtra. Pawar's abrupt response in the videotaped event has many wondering if the administration is sensitive to the plight of farmers. Both social activists and political opponents have criticized the film since it went viral.



We pose the following question on The Debate tonight: Should leaders treat our annadatas in this manner? Has the political elite lost sight of the reality on the ground, where farmer suicides and rural misery remain a major problem? Republic is the only place to watch the country demand answers.