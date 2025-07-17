debate: Karnataka Government Blames RCB for Chinnaswamy Stampede

On Debate, we delve into the fiery clash over the tragic stampede at Bengaluru’s iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a stunning twist, the Karnataka government has placed full responsibility on RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), alleging mismanagement and poor crowd control as the cause of the deadly chaos during a major match.

As mourning families demand justice, RCB has hit back, rejecting the charges as unjust and politically driven. The big question remains: who bears the ultimate responsibility for safety at massive sporting events — the team franchise, stadium management, or the state authorities? Tune in as we break down the sequence of events, speak to those involved, and probe the core issues of accountability, administration, and justice for the victims of this preventable disaster.