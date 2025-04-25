sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 25, 2025 at 10:44 PM IST

The Debate: Pakistan Rattled As Global Heat Mounts Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Debate:  In a shocking and candid revelation, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has admitted that his country has supported, trained, and financed terrorist organisations over the last 30 years. Speaking to Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, Asif acknowledged what India has consistently highlighted on global platforms — that Pakistan has actively sheltered and fostered terror groups, contributing to regional instability.

This confession comes in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists from various parts of India. As evidence of cross-border involvement emerged, India responded strongly — downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. In response, Pakistan revoked the Shimla Agreement.The admission has sparked global outrage and renewed calls for accountability, putting Pakistan under intense international scrutiny.

